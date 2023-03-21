Switzerland Credit Suisse UBS

Five to twelve "fuenf vor zwoelf" is written on a clock next to a logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland, Monday, March 20, 2023. Shares of Credit Suisse plunged 60.5% on Monday after banking giant UBS said it would buy its troubled Swiss rival for almost $3.25 billion in a deal orchestrated by regulators to try to stave off further turmoil in the global banking system.

 Ennio Leanza - foreign subscriber, Keystone

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland's government said Tuesday that it's ordering Credit Suisse to temporarily suspend bonuses for employees after orchestrating a plan for the No. 2 Swiss bank to be taken over by rival UBS.

