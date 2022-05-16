tacala scholarship.jpg

Nakari Parries, second from right, has been a Taco Bell team member in Florence for 3.5 years. She plans to use her $5,000 Live Más Scholarship to pursue her passion for physical therapy. [PHOTO COURTESY TACALA COMPANIES]

TACALA SCHOLARSHIP: Nakari Parries, a local Taco Bell employee, has been awarded a $5,000 Live Más Scholarship through the Taco Bell Foundation. Tacala Companies, which is based in Birmingham and owns the Shoals-area Taco Bells, awarded the scholarship. The 8,000 applicants in this year’s plan sent in a 2-minute video describing their passion and how they plan to use it to ignite change. The Taco Bell Foundation has awarded nearly $30 million in scholarships since 2016. Tacala Companies operates over 330 Taco Bell restaurants in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Kentucky, Virginia, and North Carolina.

