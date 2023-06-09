People hold posters depicting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, center, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, right, and pro-regime tabloid editor Dragan J. Vucicevic wearing a prison uniforms during a protest against violence in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, June 9, 2023. Protesters have been demanding the resignations of senior government officials and the revocation of broadcasting licenses for two pro-government television networks.
Tens of thousands rally against Serbia's populist leader, warn of protest 'radicalization'
Tens of thousands of protesters formed a ring around Serbia’s government headquarters in downtown Belgrade on Friday, demanding the resignation of the country’s populist president, top security officials and the “liberation” of pro-state TV stations that they say promote violence, all in the wake of two mass shootings that stunned the nation
People hold posters depicting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, center, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, right, and pro-regime tabloid editor Dragan J. Vucicevic wearing a prison uniforms during a protest against violence in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, June 9, 2023. Protesters have been demanding the resignations of senior government officials and the revocation of broadcasting licenses for two pro-government television networks.
Darko Vojinovic - staff, AP
A man holds balloons with a drawing shows Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that reads: 'Vucic go away!" during a protest against violence in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, June 9, 2023. Protesters have been demanding the resignations of senior government officials and the revocation of broadcasting licenses for two pro-government television networks.
Darko Vojinovic - staff, AP
A man holds a poster depicting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, right, wearing a prison uniform during a protest against violence in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, June 9, 2023. Protesters have been demanding the resignations of senior government officials and the revocation of broadcasting licenses for two pro-government television networks.
Darko Vojinovic - staff, AP
People hold posters depicting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, front, and Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic wearing a prison uniforms during a protest against violence in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, June 9, 2023. Protesters have been demanding the resignations of senior government officials and the revocation of broadcasting licenses for two pro-government television networks.
Darko Vojinovic - staff, AP
A man holds a Serbian flag during a protest against violence in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, June 9, 2023. Protesters have been demanding the resignations of senior government officials and the revocation of broadcasting licenses for two pro-government television networks.
Darko Vojinovic - staff, AP
People attend a protest, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, June 9, 2023. Protesters have been demanding the resignations of senior government officials and the revocation of broadcasting licenses for two pro-government television networks.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Tens of thousands of people rallied again in downtown Belgrade on Friday, demanding the resignation of Serbia's populist president and warned of “radicalization” of the peaceful protest if their demands aren't met — all in the wake of two mass shootings that stunned the nation.
