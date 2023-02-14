Tesla Union

FILE - A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston. Tesla workers in New York are launching a campaign to organize a union with Workers United Upstate New York.In a letter posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, the Tesla Workers United organizing committee said that the employees are seeking a voice on the job and want to “build an even more collaborative environment that will strengthen the company.”

 Steven Senne - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla workers at a factory in New York are launching a campaign to organize a union in New York.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

