AFC distributes $13M in dividends
CULLMAN — Alabama Farm Credit has distributed a record of over $13 million in cash dividends to its customers.
The amount is based on the lender’s strong earnings in 2022.
“Alabama Farm Credit is proud of the value we continue to return to stockholders. “said Mel Koller, Alabama Farm Credit CEO. “Our 16-year dividend program, is the tangible result of our mission to serve agriculture producers and rural community members.”
Alabama Farm Credit has a long history of returning a portion of its earnings to its customers, who are also owners of the lending cooperative. With this year’s refund, the rural lender has distributed more than $115 million in patronage dividends to its stockholders since 2005.
Alabama Farm Credit finances farmers, agribusinesses, rural homeowners, and landowners in northern Alabama. It is headquartered in Cullman and has branch offices in Albertville, Athens, Cullman, Talladega, and Tuscumbia.
The financing co-op is part of the nationwide Farm Credit System, a network of rural lending cooperatives established in 1916.
Listerhill wins excellence award
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – The Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence (TNCPE) has awarded Listerhill Credit Union the prestigious 2022 TNCPE Excellence Award.
An organization recognized with the TNCPE Excellence Award is an outstanding example of a high-performance organization that exhibits processes that serve as role models for others and have demonstrated management excellence with superior results over time.
Listerhill Credit Union, headquartered in Muscle Shoals, is a nonprofit financial cooperative with a mission to improve lives in the communities it serves.
According to Brad Green, president and CEO of Listerhill, that mission drives the credit union toward continuous improvement every day. “Our employees have played a big part in our success,” Green said.
“I’ve always hoped Listerhill would become an organization marked by excellence,” said Green, who has served in the credit union’s leadership since 2008. “I’m pleased that Listerhill is now a TNCPE Excellence Award winner poised to begin our journey in pursuit of the national Baldrige Award.”
Green added, “Excellence is now officially our expectation at Listerhill. It’s a journey toward always being our best. It celebrates successes, builds on strengths, and learns from failures in order to make ourselves better.”
The 2022 TNCPE Excellence Award was accepted by representatives from Listerhill on March 2 as part of the 2023 TNCPE Excellence Conference and Awards Celebration.
“TNCPE’s vision is to be a trusted partner and regional resource in achieving performance excellence and one of the many ways we do that is through the Awards Program,” said TNCPE President and CEO Heather Schoch.
“Organizations recognized this year have demonstrated a strong commitment to improvement and have chosen TNCPE and the Baldrige framework as their path to excellence. They have completed a rigorous assessment and site visit process in order to receive valuable feedback on their excellence journey, and I personally commend them.”
Food share drive raises $20K
SHEFFIELD — Bank Independent distributed $11,342 in cash donations along with 2,913 items of non-perishable food in support of the ninth annual Food Share drive “Feed a Family for $5 with Food Share” campaign.
These donations created a financial impact of $20,081 for local food banks across North Alabama and area families in need.
“With the rising cost of daily necessities, more families are needing assistance in our communities than ever,” said Macke Mauldin, president and CEO of BancIndependent. “The charities that distribute the collections work hard in our communities to support those families in need. Together with your help, we are all able to make a positive difference in the lives of those in our communities.”
Donations have been distributed to local organizations that maintain food banks to fill emergency food needs, to include: Committee on Church Cooperation, Franklin County DHR, Food Bank of North Alabama, Limestone County DHR, Neighborhood Christian Center, Sidney’s Safe! Foundation, Manna House in Huntsville, the Meal Barrel Project, Help Center.
“We have been in communication with many of our partners who support and address the needs of our community that they are getting more requests than ever for everyday necessities,” said Hallie Mauldin, Community Engagement Leader at Bank Independent.
“The organizations we support throughout the year, through our Helping Hands Foundation, provide vital assistance to families across our footprint while Food Share helps address food insecurity in our area. Thank you to the community for once again responding to the needs of those in our communities to help make a positive difference. It’s because of your generosity that we are able to give back in this way.”
The Food Share drive is part of Bank Independent’s Helping Hands Foundation, which also includes team member volunteer efforts, donations and sponsorships.
Other Share drives include Shelter Share to benefit animal shelters, Toy Share to collect toys for the holidays, and School Share drive for school supplies.
