Frazer Lanier leads bond industry
FLORENCE — In an industry dominated by firms from around the nation, a locally owned, Alabama-based investment bank is celebrating recent figures that place it first in the state for bond work in 2022.
The Frazer Lanier Company, Inc. landed first in the number of Alabama bond deals with 42 transactions totaling $1.172 billion, according to available industry data from Thomson Reuters.
Transaction totals include Frazer Lanier’s role as both senior manager and co-manager.
Founded in 1976 and based in Montgomery, Frazer Lanier also has offices in Florence and Birmingham with additional investment banking teams in Tuscaloosa, Mobile and Boca Raton, Florida.
The firm provides investment banking services to a long list of public and private clients by serving as an underwriter and placement agent for tax-exempt and taxable bonds.
The firm’s public finance clients span the state and include cities, counties, school boards, state government, universities, water, sewer, gas and electric utilities. Frazer Lanier also does a variety of corporate financing across the country.
“Frazer Lanier is known as an industry leader, not just in Alabama, but across the country,” said David Langham, a Mobile-based investment banker with the firm. “The leadership team at Frazer Lanier is committed to our communities and our state. We just don’t work for cities and counties, we partner with them as they grow and make quality of life decisions for their citizens.”
Langham called it a credit to Alabama municipal issuers when a substantial amount of the financial business in Alabama was handled by a firm within the state.
The recent numbers are derived from a computation of public transaction data from Thomson Reuters, compiled from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, and including dozens of firms. The data is a measurement of how firms compare, explained Birmingham-based investment banker Lance Hyche.“The public finance industry in Alabama has long been very competitive,” said Hyche who along with Langham joined the firm in 2020. “While the financial industry continues to consolidate across most sectors, Frazer Lanier has found a way to not only survive, but thrive as an Alabama company. We are able to compete with national firms because Frazer Lanier has put together a team of quality finance professionals all across Alabama.”
Listerhill wins excellence award
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence (TNCPE) has announced that Listerhill Credit Union will receive the prestigious 2022 TNCPE Excellence Award.
An organization recognized with the Excellence Award is an outstanding example of a high-performance organization that exhibits processes that serve as role models for others and have demonstrated management excellence with superior results over time.
Listerhill Credit Union, headquartered in Muscle Shoals, is a nonprofit financial cooperative with a mission to improve lives in the communities it serves. According to Brad Green, president and CEO of Listerhill, that mission drives the credit union toward continuous improvement every day.
“Our employees have played a big part in our success,” Green said.
“I’ve always hoped Listerhill would become an organization marked by excellence,” said Green, who has served in the credit union’s leadership since 2008. “I’m pleased that Listerhill is now a TNCPE Excellence Award Winner poised to begin our journey in pursuit of the national Baldrige Award.”
Green added, “Excellence is now officially our expectation at Listerhill. It’s a journey toward always being our best. It celebrates successes, builds on strengths, and learns from failures in order to make ourselves better.”
The 2022 TNCPE Excellence Award will be accepted by representatives from Listerhill on March 2 as part of the 2023 TNCPE Excellence Conference and Awards Celebration.
Bank Independent promotes 4
SHEFFIELD — Bank Independent, headquartered in Sheffield, Ala., is proud to announce the promotions of team members Tim Singleton, Stacy Suggs, Janice Pride and Samantha Hayes.
“We’re proud to recognize the promotion of these team members who exemplify servant leadership, help us achieve our mission of making a positive difference in people’s lives and fulfill our vision to be the bank of choice in the communities we serve,” Rick Wardlaw, CEO of Bank Independent, said. “Each of them are committed to fostering strong relationships with both customers and team members, while also deeply caring about making a difference in the community. I’m delighted to see them continuing to expand their careers within Bank Independent.”
Singleton has been promoted to executive vice president and will continue to serve as Eastern Region president and senior commercial lender.
He joined Bank Independent in 2014 as area president serving the Huntsville and Madison County communities. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Houston – Clear Lake, and continued to build an over 40-year career in the banking industry.
He has been significantly responsible for building and promoting the bank’s presence in the Huntsville market. He is active in the local community through numerous organizations and volunteers as a Court Appointed Juvenile Advocate to advocate for abused and neglected children who enter the juvenile court system.
Suggs has been promoted to executive vice president and will continue to serve as chief operations officer. She was appointed chief operations officer in 2017 but her career with Bank Independent spans three decades beginning in 1988 with her first role as a proof operator.
From that initial role, she moved into auditing, credit analysis, regulatory compliance, information security, and into her previous role as senior vice president of Risk Management, which she held from 2006 to 2017.
She earned her Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from the University of North Alabama and holds professional CFSA and CRMA certifications in Audit and Risk Management. She serves as president of the board to Safe Place, Inc., the only comprehensive domestic violence program offered in North Alabama.
Pride has been promoted to senior vice president – Team Member Care. She joined Bank Independent in 2013 as the employee assistance manager with Human Resources before developing the bank’s focus on professional and personal development with Team Member Care.
She has been instrumental in shepherding initiatives for the bank to include “Guarding Our Values and Enhancing Our Culture” and the current “Succession and Recruiting” initiative.
She is a graduate of Auburn University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. She serves on the board for the Shoals Chamber of Commerce, which promotes positive economic growth and to enhance the quality of life for all Shoals citizens.
Hayes has been promoted to the title of accounting officer. She began her career with Bank Independent as a roving, part-time teller in 2011 before moving to accounting. Her previous role was accounting manager.
She has pursued her professional education in finance and accounting, earning an Associates from Bevill State Community College in 2010, and a Bachelor’s in Business Administration in 2012 followed by a Master’s in Business Administration in 2019 from the University of North Alabama.
Since 1947, Bank Independent has taken pride in serving the north Alabama region with 30 traditional sales offices, an on-campus Deshler Tiger Branch, and a Digital Sales Office.
Denton joins angus association
FLORENCE — Paige Denton of Florence is a new junior member of the American Angus Association, according to Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
Junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association, and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.
