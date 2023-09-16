Italian carabinieri police speak to migrants protesting at a reception center on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Thousands of migrants and refugees have landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa this week after crossing the Mediterranean Sea on small unseaworthy boats from Tunisia, overwhelming local authorities and aid organizations.
A woman protests with other migrants at a reception center on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Thousands of migrants and refugees have landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa this week after crossing the Mediterranean Sea on small unseaworthy boats from Tunisia, overwhelming local authorities and aid organizations.
An army officer closes the gate of a migrant a reception center as migrants sit inside, on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Thousands of migrants and refugees have landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa this week after crossing the Mediterranean Sea on small unseaworthy boats from Tunisia, overwhelming local authorities and aid organizations.
Migrants protest at a reception center on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Thousands of migrants and refugees have landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa this week after crossing the Mediterranean Sea on small unseaworthy boats from Tunisia, overwhelming local authorities and aid organizations.
Migrants help each other as they leave an overcrowded reception center on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Thousands of migrants and refugees have landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa this week after crossing the Mediterranean Sea on small unseaworthy boats from Tunisia, overwhelming local authorities and aid organizations.
Italian-Ivorian lawmaker Aboubakar Soumahoro, left, speaks to migrants protesting at a reception center on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Thousands of migrants and refugees have landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa this week after crossing the Mediterranean Sea on small unseaworthy boats from Tunisia, overwhelming local authorities and aid organizations.
Italian-Ivorian lawmaker Aboubakar Soumahoro, left, speaks to migrants protesting at a reception center on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Thousands of migrants and refugees have landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa this week after crossing the Mediterranean Sea on small unseaworthy boats from Tunisia, overwhelming local authorities and aid organizations.
A migrant woman jokes with a baby after they reached the port of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is vowing to take “extraordinary measures” to deal with an influx of migrants. Thousand of migrants reached the Italian island of Lampedusa on more than 100 boats this week
A migrant baby is held by a medic after disembarking at the port of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is vowing to take “extraordinary measures” to deal with an influx of migrants. Thousand of migrants reached the Italian island of Lampedusa on more than 100 boats this week
A migrant carries first aid blankets after disembarking at the port of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is vowing to take “extraordinary measures” to deal with an influx of migrants. Thousand of migrants reached the Italian island of Lampedusa on more than 100 boats this week
