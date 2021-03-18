Treasury to launch education effort for relief package

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks before signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington.

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will launch a major campaign to make Americans aware of the benefits available under the $1.9 trillion relief package President Joe Biden signed into law last week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

