FILE - Cars and trucks are left on a section of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. A judge in Genoa on Thursday, April 7, 2022 ordered all 59 defendants to stand trial for the deadly 2018 collapse of the Morandi highway bridge in the Italian port city. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays.
Antonio Calanni - staff, AP
ROME (AP) — A judge in Genoa on Thursday ordered all 59 defendants to stand trial for the deadly 2018 collapse of a heavily used highway bridge in that Italian port city which sent cars and trucks plunging into the dry riverbed below.
