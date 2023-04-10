Tuscumbia native James “Jim” Kennemer has built a long, successful career in computer engineering and research, and now he is paying it forward to the university where it all started for him.
Kennemer, who is member of the charter class in the University of Alabama’s first honors college program in 1968, recently donated $2 million for a new center to be housed in the UA Honors College.
“Every important aspect of my life — my wife, my family, my skillset and my career, my closest friends — every important decision I’ve made leads right back to the Computer-Based Honors Program and the university,” Kennemer said.
Though it wasn’t always his plan to attend college in his home state, Kennemer looks back on his journey following his high school graduation and confidently says he doesn’t regret a thing.
As a ninth-grade student at Deshler High School, Kennemer stoked an interest in computer science after the spark was ignited in the classroom.
“I had a great teacher, Mr. John White,” Kennemer said. “He had us pick a career we thought we might want to explore and had us research. I had been reading 'Popular Science' and 'Scientific American' since I was young. I was fascinated with what computers could do, which back then, wasn’t much.”
In the 11th grade, Kennemer was offered a summer scholarship to study high level math at the University of Mississippi.
“Here I was, a 16-year-old kid from Deshler. It was an educational experience in more ways than one,” he said.
From there, he formed a plan to apply to universities in the north, exploring options in different physics programs. All that changed when he was urged to apply for the emerging honors program in Tuscaloosa.
Kennemer was one of 10 students accepted that year into the Computer-Based Honors Program, now known as the Randall Research Scholars. As one of the program’s first students, he was asked to return in 2004 to serve on the board.
“In working with the Honors Class for the past several years, I knew I wanted to come up with something for the students,” he said.
He searched inward and reflected on his early career, which saw his involvement in three successful computer software and hardware manufacturing companies.
“Innovation was key to each thing I had done in the first half of my career, and then I had come across this program happening at NASA,” Kennemer said.
NASA was studying new technology that allowed researchers to use photorefraction to screen children for vision disorders. After working with researchers for about a year, Kennemer said Vision Research Inc. began screening children for vision problems, first by the hundreds and eventually by tens of thousands.
The program grew to include screenings for kindergarteners, second- and fourth-grade students in every public school in Alabama.
“I had worked in computers all my professional life; never with children or eyes,” Kennemer said. “When the work you’re doing starts changing kids’ lives, I’ll tell you what, it gets to you. I love the computer business, but I found something in vision research.”
Looking back on that pivotal moment in the '90s, Kennemer knew he wanted to give research students in college the opportunity to make lasting impacts by addressing social challenges they see in their own communities.
As he got more involved with other campus organizations and the Honors College, he began developing the idea that would eventually lead to the development of the James C. Kennemer Center, but before the center came the Bama Innovation Gateway Program and the BIG Idea annual contest.
“Four or five years ago, I had been working on various approaches to a contest, but none of them checked all the boxes,” Kennemer said.
He was approached by Luoheng Han, interim dean of the UA Honors College, who pointed to a similar contest by the University of California, Berkley, that had been held successfully for 15 years.
Kennemer reached out to Berkley administrators and organizers of the contest and was coached into forming a similar plan for students at his alma mater.
The University of Alabama held its first BIG Idea competition in 2022 and challenged students to come up with creative solutions to social issues.
“I was wowed by every one of the entrants,” Kennemer said. “When you’re a student, sometimes it’s hard to see past the paper you have due on Thursday, a test on Friday and then the party on Saturday. Our goal is to get them intrinsically thinking about the issues they see around them.
“Helping them in finding ways to help others on campus, in their communities, nationwide and globally. Out of entrants in the pilot year, we had a group focused on an issue specific to Tuscaloosa and another that could be applied anywhere around the world.”
While the BIG Program and the new James C. Kennemer Center are headquartered in the UA Honors College, Kennemer said the facility and the competition are designed to promote active learning experiences and offer research opportunities to students across campus.
The contest, which sees participants compete in groups led by at least one honors student, accepts any interested student with no prior experience required, he said.
After two consecutive BIG Idea contests proved a success, Han said UA students are thrilled to see a center being built that will implement the goals of the BIG Idea contests annually.
“To the Honors College, this is a dream come true,” Han said. “The center will have an immeasurable impact on our students, the university and our community now and for years to come. We greatly appreciate Mr. Kennemer for his generosity and giving back to the Honors College.”
While the contest offers significant cash prizes to students each year, Kennemer said the true reward is what all students gain from their experience.
“Whether you win or lose, you’ve won because you are better prepared for the things you go through in college and later in life,” Kennemer said. “The real goal is in unlocking what these students are capable of doing when they graduate the university — to produce a new generation of significant difference-makers in the world. That’s an ultimate vision.”
