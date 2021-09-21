Twitter to pay $809.5 million to settle shareholder lawsuit

FILE - This April 27, 2021 file photo shows the login/sign up screen for a Twitter account on a laptop computer in Orlando, Fla. Twitter said Monday, Sept. 20, it will pay $809.5 million to settle a consolidated class action lawsuit alleging that the company misled investors about how much its user base was growing and how much users interacted with its platform.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter said Monday it will pay $809.5 million to settle a consolidated class action lawsuit alleging that the company misled investors about how much its user base was growing and how much users interacted with its platform.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

