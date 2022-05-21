BANGKOK (AP) — Delegates from the United States and four other nations staged a walkout Saturday when a representative from Russia began his opening remarks at a meeting of trade ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group in the Thai capital, officials said.
U.S., other APEC delegates walk out on Russian speaker
