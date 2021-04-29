LONDON (AP) — Uber plans to recruit 20,000 more drivers in the United Kingdom to help fill swelling demand for rides as the country's coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease.
Uber to recruit 20,000 UK drivers on post-lockdown demand
