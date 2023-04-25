Switzerland UBS

FILE - A traffic light signals green in front of the logos of the Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS in Zurich, Switzerland, on March 19, 2023. Swiss banking giant UBS said Tuesday it took in $28 billion of net new money for its wealth management business in the first quarter, with $7 billion of that coming in the days after the announcement of its government-backed takeover of ailing rival Credit Suisse.

 Michael Buholzer - foreign subscriber, Keystone

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss banking giant UBS said Tuesday that it took in $28 billion in new money from wealthy clients in the first three months of the year, with $7 billion of that coming in the 10 days after the announcement it was taking over ailing rival Credit Suisse.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press.

