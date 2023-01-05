Aslef General Secretary Mick Whelan talks to the media as he joins Aslef members on the picket line outside Euston station in London, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, as the strike by the Aslef union continues in a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions.
Trains are stored at a sidings in Ely, Cambridgeshire, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, during a strike by the Aslef union in a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions.
Joe Giddens - foreign subscriber, PA
Southeastern trains in sidings at Ashford station in Kent, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, during a strike by the Aslef union in a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions.
Gareth Fuller - foreign subscriber, PA
Joe Giddens - foreign subscriber, PA
People walk past a no longer used departure board at Euston station in London, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, during a strike by the Aslef union in a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions.
Aaron Chown - foreign subscriber, PA
Aaron Chown - foreign subscriber, PA
The Moor Street Station is closed in Birmingham, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, during a strike by the Aslef union in a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions.
LONDON (AP) — The British government on Thursday dangled the prospect of public-sector pay hikes next year in an attempt to end strikes by nurses and ambulance staff that have piled pressure on an already overburdened health system.
