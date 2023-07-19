Sadie James, right, and Jon Taylor, a debt manager at the charity Christians Against Poverty, read the documents from a housing association at her home, in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. For Sadie James, the cost-of-living crisis in Britain just never seems to ease. First, it was skyrocketing energy and food costs stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now, the 61-year-old worries whether she can keep a roof over her head.
Sadie James looks for a document from a housing association at her home, in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. For Sadie James, the cost-of-living crisis in Britain just never seems to ease. First, it was skyrocketing energy and food costs stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now, the 61-year-old worries whether she can keep a roof over her head.
Sadie James shows a document from a housing association at her home, in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. For Sadie James, the cost-of-living crisis in Britain just never seems to ease. First, it was skyrocketing energy and food costs stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now, the 61-year-old worries whether she can keep a roof over her head.
Sadie James, right, and Jon Taylor, a debt manager at the charity Christians Against Poverty, read the documents from a housing association at her home, in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. For Sadie James, the cost-of-living crisis in Britain just never seems to ease. First, it was skyrocketing energy and food costs stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now, the 61-year-old worries whether she can keep a roof over her head.
Kin Cheung - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sadie James looks for a document from a housing association at her home, in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. For Sadie James, the cost-of-living crisis in Britain just never seems to ease. First, it was skyrocketing energy and food costs stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now, the 61-year-old worries whether she can keep a roof over her head.
Kin Cheung - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sadie James shows a document from a housing association at her home, in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. For Sadie James, the cost-of-living crisis in Britain just never seems to ease. First, it was skyrocketing energy and food costs stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now, the 61-year-old worries whether she can keep a roof over her head.
LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the U.K. has fallen by more than anticipated to a 15-month low, official figures showed Wednesday, a development that may ease the pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates sharply over the coming months to the potential relief of struggling households.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.