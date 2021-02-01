LONDON (AP) — Online fashion seller Asos says it has bought Topshop, which once boasted designs by Kate Moss and Beyonce, along with three other brands for 265 million pounds ($363 million) as rivals scoop up bargains after the collapse of Britain’s Arcadia retail group.
AP
UK online fashion retailer buys Topshop, three other brands
