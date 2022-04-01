Britain Ferries

Two P&O ferries remain in the Port of Dover, in Folkestone, England, Friday, April 1, 2022. Britain has launched a criminal investigation has begun into P&O Ferries after the company fired almost 800 U.K.-based crew without warning so they could be replaced by cheaper contract staff. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Friday that the Insolvency Service had opened ”formal criminal and civil investigations.”

 Gareth Fuller - foreign subscriber, PA

LONDON (AP) — The British government said Friday that a criminal investigation has begun into P&O Ferries after the company fired almost 800 U.K.-based crew without warning so they could be replaced by cheaper contract staff.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

