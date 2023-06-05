Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak onboard Border Agency cutter HMC Seeker during a visit to Dover, England, Monday, June 5, 2023 ahead of a press conference to update the nation on the progress made in the six months since he introduced the Illegal Migration Bill under his plans to "stop the boats".
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking during a press conference at Western Jet Foil in Dover, England, Monday, June 5, 2023, as he gives an update on the progress made in the six months since he introduced the Illegal Migration Bill under his plans to "stop the boats".
Yui Mok - pool, POOL PA
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government will house hundreds more asylum-seekers on barges, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday, as he unveiled the latest migration figures that he said showed that his plans to crack down on small boat crossings on the English Channel are working.
