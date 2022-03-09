Russia Ukraine War Food Export Ban

FILE - A worker collects Egyptian traditional 'baladi' flatbread, at a bakery, in el-Sharabia, Shubra district, Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Ukraine's government banned the export of wheat, oats and other food staples on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 as authorities try to make sure they can feed people while Russia's invasion intensifies.

 Nariman El-Mofty - staff, AP

LONDON (AP) — Ukraine's government has banned the export of wheat, oats and other staples that are crucial for global food supplies as authorities try to ensure they can feed people during Russia's intensifying war.

