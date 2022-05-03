Europe Obesity

FILE - A person eats in London on Oct. 17, 2007. The World Health Organization says the number of heavy people in Europe has hit “epidemic proportions,” with nearly 60% of adults and one third of children weighing in as either overweight or obese. In a report issued on Tuesday, the U.N. health agency’s European office said the prevalence of obesity among adults is higher across the continent than any other world region, except for the Americas.

 Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says the rates of people who are obese and overweight in Europe have hit “epidemic proportions," with nearly 60% of adults and a third of children in one of those categories.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.