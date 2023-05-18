UN Black Sea Grain Deal

U.N. humanitarian aid coordinator Martin Griffiths speaks in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, May 18, 2023. A top U.N. official said Thursday he hopes efforts to ensure that Russian food and fertilizer can be shipped through the Black Sea will come to fruition in coming days, Martin Griffiths, the head of the U.N. humanitarian aid coordination agency and a top envoy of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in working to get foodstuffs and fertilizer from Russia and Ukraine through the Black Sea despite their war, said his boss recently met with insurance titan Lloyds to help iron out shipments of Russian products through the Black Sea.

 Jamey Keaten - staff, AP

GENEVA (AP) — A top U.N. official said Thursday that he hopes for a breakthrough soon after months of efforts to ensure that Russian food and fertilizer can be shipped to developing countries struggling with high prices.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.