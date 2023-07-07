Robots are presented during a press conference with a panel of AI-enabled humanoid social robots as part of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) 'AI for Good' global summit in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, July 07, 2023. Nine AI-enabled humanoid robots sat or stood with their creators at a podium in a Geneva conference center on Friday for what the United Nations’ International Telecommunication Union billed as the world’s first news conference featuring humanoid social robots.
Humanoid robot Sophia is pictured during the ITU's AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 5 2023. Artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics innovators and their high-tech creations will join diplomats, industry executives, academics, policy-makers, and UN partners in Geneva from July 6-7 for ITU's AI for Good Global Summit.
Humanoid robot Hiroshi 6 is pictured during the ITU's AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 5 2023. Artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics innovators and their high-tech creations will join diplomats, industry executives, academics, policy-makers, and UN partners in Geneva from July 6-7 for ITU's AI for Good Global Summit.
Humanoid robot Ameca is pictured during the ITU's AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 5 2023. Artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics innovators and their high-tech creations will join diplomats, industry executives, academics, policy-makers, and UN partners in Geneva from July 6-7 for ITU's AI for Good Global Summit.
Nadia Thalmann, right, from the University of Geneva poses next to Humanoid robot Nadine during the ITU's AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 5 2023. Artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics innovators and their high-tech creations will join diplomats, industry executives, academics, policy-makers, and UN partners in Geneva from July 6-7 for ITU's AI for Good Global Summit.
Humanoid robot Ai-Da is pictured during the ITU's AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 5 2023. Artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics innovators and their high-tech creations will join diplomats, industry executives, academics, policy-makers, and UN partners in Geneva from July 6-7 for ITU's AI for Good Global Summit.
BERLIN (AP) — A United Nations technology agency assembled a group of robots that physically resembled humans at a news conference Friday, inviting reporters to ask them questions in an event meant to spark discussion about the future of artificial intelligence.
