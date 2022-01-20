Earns Union Pacific

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo the logo for Union Pacific appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Union Pacific hauled in 24% more profit in the fourth quarter even though supply chain problems and weak auto production continued to slow shipments because last year's results were weighed down by a one-time $278 million charge. The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad said, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, it earned $1.71 billion, or $2.66 per share, during the quarter, and the results topped the Wall Street forecast for earnings of $2.60 per share.

 Richard Drew - staff, AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific hauled in 24% more profit in the fourth quarter despite supply chain problems and weak auto production, but that is also compared with a period last year that included a one-time $278 million charge.

