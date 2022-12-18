Railroad Shipping Problems

FILE - A Union Pacific train engine sits in a rail yard on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Commerce, Calif. Federal regulators and shippers questioned Union Pacific’s decision to temporarily limit shipments from certain businesses more than 1,000 times this year as part of its effort to clear up congestion across the railroad. The head of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board Martin Oberman said Wednesday, Dec. 14, he’s concerned about UP’s increasing use of these embargoes because they disrupt operations of the businesses that rely on the railroad, and they haven’t seemed to help UP’s performance significantly either.

 Ashley Landis - staff, AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific says it will stop imposing temporary limits on certain businesses' shipments while it reviews the policy that federal regulators and shippers criticized at a hearing last week.

