: UnitedHealth-LHC Group Deal

FILE - This Oct. 16, 2012, file photo, shows a portion of the UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus in Minnetonka, Minn. UnitedHealth Group is spending about $5.4 billion to delve deeper into home health care with the acquisition of LHC Group.The health care giant said Tuesday, March 29, 2022, that it will pay $170 for each share of LHC's stock in a deal expected to close later this year.

 Jim Mone - staff, AP

UnitedHealth Group is spending about $5.4 billion to delve deeper into home health care with the acquisition of LHC Group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

