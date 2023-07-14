FILE- United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Boston. A little more than a week after contract talks between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of its workers broke down, UPS said Friday, July 14, 2023, it will begin training many of its non-union employees in the U.S. to step in should there be a strike, which the union has vowed to do if no agreement is reached by the end of this month.
UPS to train nonunion employees as talks stall with union for 340,000 workers and deadline nears
A little more than a week after contract talks between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of its workers broke down, UPS said it will begin training many of its non-union employees in the U.S. to step in should there be a strike, which the union has vowed to do if no agreement is reached by the end of this month
Michael Dwyer - staff, AP
