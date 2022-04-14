Mortgage Rates

FILE - A for sale sign is displayed outside a home in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Long-term U.S. mortgage rates continued to climb this week, Thursday, April 14, 2022, as the key 30-year loan rate reached 5% for the first time in more than a decade amid persistent high inflation. The average 5% rate on the 30-year mortgage was up from 4.72% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports.

 Gene J. Puskar - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates continued to climb this week as the key 30-year loan rate reached 5% for the first time in more than a decade amid persistent high inflation.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.