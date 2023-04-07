Tesla Crash Investigations

FILE - The Tesla company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo., Feb. 2, 2020. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday, April 7, 2023, that it will probe the March 15 crash in Halifax County, North Carolina, that injured a 17-year-old student. The State Highway Patrol said the driver of the 2022 Tesla Model Y, a 51-year-old male, failed to stop for the bus, which was displaying all of its activated warning devices.

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. road safety regulators have sent a team to investigate a crash involving a Tesla that may have been operating on a partially automated driving system when it struck a student who had just exited a school bus.

