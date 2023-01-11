A currency trader walks near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, center, at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday, boosted by a rally on Wall Street that came ahead of some potentially market-moving reports due later in the week.
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
A currency trader walks near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
Pedestrians pass near a money exchange office in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
FILE - Street signs at the intersection of Wall and Broad Streets are shown in lower Manhattan, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are gaining ground in early trading on Wall Street, building on a strong start to the year ahead of this week’s highly anticipated update on inflation and corporate earnings reports. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% after the open Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose. Technology stocks and retailers made solid gains. Bond yields were mixed and crude oil prices rose. Markets in Asia were mixed overnight and European markets gained ground. The next potentially market-moving event is Thursday’s consumer inflation report for December. Several big companies, including Bank of America and Delta Air Lines, are scheduled to report earnings on Friday.
