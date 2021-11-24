Stocks ended with scant gains after another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street Wednesday as the market remained unsettled ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The S&P 500 edged up 0.2%, even as slightly more stocks fell than rose. The index, which set a record high last Thursday, was pushed and pulled by swings in technology and consumer-focused companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged lower and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%. Supply chain problems hurt results for several large retailers. Gap sank 24% after its earnings came in far below ′ forecasts. Nordstrom sank 29% after it also reported very weak results.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

