A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Asian shares fell Wednesday, as worries about inflation set off expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates.
Koji Sasahara
Koji Sasahara
Koji Sasahara
Stocks ended with scant gains after another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street Wednesday as the market remained unsettled ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The S&P 500 edged up 0.2%, even as slightly more stocks fell than rose. The index, which set a record high last Thursday, was pushed and pulled by swings in technology and consumer-focused companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged lower and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%. Supply chain problems hurt results for several large retailers. Gap sank 24% after its earnings came in far below ′ forecasts. Nordstrom sank 29% after it also reported very weak results.
