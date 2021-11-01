Stocks ended a wobbly day modestly higher on Wall Street, enough to notch more all-time highs for major indexes. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq rose 0.6%. Smaller company stocks far outpaced the broader market. Energy stocks made solid gains as oil prices rose. Bond yields also rose. This week traders will be watching another policy meeting by the Federal Reserve, which is in the process of considering how to wind down its extraordinary support measures for the economy. More companies are reporting quarterly earnings and the government releases its monthly jobs report Friday.
AP
Major Wall Street stock indexes eke out more record highs
- By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Business
- General News
- Inflation
- Prices
- Economy
- Stock Indices And Averages
- Stock Markets
- Financial Markets
- Stock Prices
- Leading Economic Indicators
- Japanese Yen
- Currency Markets
- Government Spending
- Fiscal Policy
- Economic Policy
- Government Business And Finance
- Government And Politics
- Government Policy
- Elections
- Crude Oil Markets
- Energy Markets
- Commodity Markets
- Brent Crude Markets
- Record Setting Events
- Central Banking
- Banking And Credit
- Financial Services
- Earnings Reports
- Earnings
- Financial Performance
- Corporate News
- Employment Figures
- Labor Economy
- New Products And Services
- Products And Services
- Oil And Gas Industry
- Energy Industry
- Corporate Stock
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Read
Articles
- National RC&D is moving its headquarters to Alabama
- Killen man facing drug trafficking charge
- '19 Kids and Counting' father running for Arkansas Senate
- ALEA investigating delivery driver struck by a vehicle in Tuscumbia
- Andy Wayne Smith
- Edith Susanne Smith
- 2 pedestrians struck along Pine Street and no action by the city
- Parole denied for attempted murder convict
- John Chowning
- Thomas Poole
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 2 pedestrians struck along Pine Street and no action by the city (2)
- Solar farm energy is costly alternative (1)
- Colbert grand jury to hear kicked, killed puppy case (1)
- DA: Martin should not have been free (1)
- Ivey directs agencies to resist COVID vaccination mandate (1)
- Legislature buries head in sand on criticism (1)
- Low scores have state leaders looking for options (1)
- White House actions raise questions (1)
- Ivey calls for special session to set district lines (1)
- High school football: Game previews for Oct. 14-15 (1)
- Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for COVID patients (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.