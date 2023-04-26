Britain Portrait Saved

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2005, file photo, visitors walk in the gardens at the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles. One of the earliest portraits of a person of color by a British artist will remain on public display after London’s National Portrait Gallery and the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles struck a 50 million-pound ($62 million) deal to buy it. The two institutions announced Wednesday, April 26, 2023, they had each pitched in 25 million pounds to acquire Joshua Reynolds’ depiction of an 18th-century Polynesian man, “Portrait of Mai.” The seven-foot high (2.1-meter) painting is considered a masterpiece by the renowned portrait artist and is the first known grand depiction of a nonwhite subject in British art.

 RIC FRANCIS - staff, AP

LONDON (AP) — One of the earliest portraits of a person of color by a British artist will remain on public display after London’s National Portrait Gallery and the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles struck a 50 million-pound ($62 million) deal to buy it.

