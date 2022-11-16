A ground grew member walks inside a hot air balloon as it being inflate before Balloona Palooza's early morning launch at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Pilots of hot air balloons carrying paying passengers will need medical certificates, just like pilots of other kinds of commercial aircraft. That's according to a final rule that the Federal Aviation Administration adopted Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Courtney Sacco - member, Corpus Christi Caller-Times
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators are requiring pilots of hot air balloons carrying paying passengers to pass an annual medical exam, similar to the requirement for pilots of commercial planes and helicopters.
