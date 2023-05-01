Uzbekistan Constitution

In this handout photo released by Uzbekistan's Presidential Press Office, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev casts his ballot at a polling station during a referendum in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Voters in Uzbekistan are casting ballots in a referendum on a revised constitution that promises human rights reforms. But the reforms being voted on Sunday also would allow the country's president to stay in office until 2040.

 Uncredited - hogp, Uzbekistan's Presidential Press Office

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) — Uzbeks gave overwhelming approval in a referendum to constitutional changes that promise human rights reforms but that also would allow the country’s president to stay in office until 2040, the country's central elections commission said Monday.

