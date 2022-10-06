This combination photo shows, from left, Venus Williams at HISTORYTalks in Washington on Sept. 24, 2022, Shaquille O'Neal at Shaq's Fun House in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2022, and Tracee Ellis Ross at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. Williams, O'Neal and Ellis Ross are among those set to participate in Black Entrepreneurs Day, founded and organized by “Shark Tank” panelist and FUBU chief executive Daymond John, will be held Oct. 27 at New York City's Apollo Theater and streamed live on social media.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Venus Williams, Spike Lee, Tracee Ellis Ross, Shaquille O'Neal and Killer Mike are among those set to participate in a celebration of African American business success and opportunity.
