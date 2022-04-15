EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Employees at Verizon stores north of Seattle in Everett and Lynnwood won their union election on Friday, making them the first unionized Verizon stores in the country outside of New York.
Verizon stores in Washington state vote to join union
Employees at two Verizon stores north of Seattle in Everett and Lynnwood have won their union election, making them the first unionized Verizon stores in the country outside of New York
