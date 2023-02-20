Stanley Skipworth was 18 years old when he volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army and was promptly sent to Vietnam. Though he still struggles to put into words the decimation he witnessed overseas, and the discrimination he felt as a Black man coming home from war in 1969, Skipworth said he feels that enlisting was the best decision he ever made.
Skipworth graduated from the former Burrell-Slater High School in Florence as a key basketball player for the undefeated Tigers his junior and senior years, and looked forward to playing ball in college.
Those dreams were dashed when Skipworth, the youngest of seven siblings, was told his father couldn’t help him pay for travel and other expenses not covered by scholarships.
The family had already paid tuition for one of Skipworth’s older brothers and a sister to attend Alabama A&M.
“When my time came, Dad said,’ I can’t afford to send you.’ He didn’t understand I had a full ride,” Skipworth said. “I turned around and went into the Army. I think I did the best by everybody.”
His family couldn’t see it at the time.
Skipworth said all his siblings tried to talk him out of the decision, especially his older brother, Robert.
“He was the saddest I’d ever seen him, because he just felt like I was going to get it over there,” he said. “When I got out, he’d had a wreck. I had 12 days left in service. They called and asked me: Do you want to go home? He was critical. I said, yeah, I need to see him. I had 12 days left in the army, and he ended up going before me.”
Skipworth said he marvels sometimes that he endured so much at a young age.
Shortly after volunteering, he spent eight weeks in basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, then eight weeks at Fort Gordon near Augusta, Georgia, before he was shipped to Vietnam.
Within days of being issued weapons and getting stationed, Skipworth’s bunk mate, Armando Daniel Martinez of San Antonio, Texas, was dead. Skipworth said he and Martinez were close in age and each had families they’d hoped to return home to.
“I was there from July 27 of ’68 to July 27 of ’69. He was killed on July 31, 1968,” Skipworth said, reading from The Virtual Wall, Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
“That was the first week we were over there. I had a whole year to go with that on me. It’s still on me,” he said.
“I’ve got this Virtual Wall on my computer. Every time I’ve been to The Wall in Washington, I look him up.”
Though Skipworth said he witnessed more death in one year than most people witness in their entire lifetimes, he said not all the experiences were horrific.
“We used to take and fill sandbags on the beach, and we’d take them to the friendlies (South Vietnamese natives),” he said. “You could take them a sandwich, hand them an apple or an orange. I was sneaking things like that and giving to them. They loved me. They cried when I left because I was good to them. That’s followed me a long way.”
Skipworth said he enlisted in the Army hoping to learn a skill that would help him find work once his service was over. Having served in communications, he became the third Black man hired for the former South Central Bell Telephone Company, once headquartered in Birmingham before it was replaced with BellSouth in 1983.
“When that job played out, I got hired by the Ford Motor Company,” he said. “I worked at TVA without any layoffs because I was a veteran. I retired from each of those. It wound up being the best decision.”
He said a pension from the Army and benefits through Veterans Affairs provided health care coverage for he and his family, and allowed each of his children to attend college. He also used the pension money to send himself to the University of North Alabama once his military service was over.
He later opened Skipworth Tax Services, LLC in Tuscumbia in 1998, and continues operating the business today.
As a UNA student, Skipworth remembers writing an assignment starting with the prompt “write about your most horrible experience” from his professor, Dr. Stanley Rosenbaum.
“I took off with it. I remember all the back doors, and I remember the theater,” he said of his segregated childhood. “We were up top, and they were down there in the Shoals Theatre. There were colored and white water fountains.
“I expressed myself on paper. Dr. Rosenbaum, you know he marched with Dr. King, and he told me, you express yourself well. All that built up in me and I just put that out there.”
During his time in Vietnam, Skipworth said his integrated troop fought alongside one another as equals.
“I had four bronze service stars — the Vietnam Service Medal,” he said. “When you entered Vietnam, they give you ranks as soon as you got over there. You deserved it. I mean, in Vietnam it was different. Everybody was kind of together, you know what I’m saying. Over here, it was a different story.”
On his trip home, Skipworth said he was often forced to remain on the bus because of the color of his skin. While white soldiers enjoyed lunch at a nearby restaurant, Skipworth and other soldiers of color were brought sandwiches and forced to eat in their seats.
“We came up and stopped at all those little towns — Haleyville, Double Springs, places like that,” he said. “I remember wearing my uniform, and I couldn’t go in and stop in stores and stuff. The bus driver asked if I wanted anything, I said ‘no.’ I don’t want anything. I remember all that.”
While Skipworth remembers those hard times clearly, he chooses not to hold on to bitterness. He said he’s grateful the way things worked out in the end.
“I said a lot of prayers and trusted in God,” Skipworth said. “It wasn’t nothing but God leading me. He led me all the way through that to where I am right now. I give Him all the credit, honor and glory.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
