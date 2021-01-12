Visa, Plaid call off merger following antitrust pressure

FILE- In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for Visa appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Visa Inc. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 called off its planned $5.3 billion purchase of payment-processing technology company Plaid, citing the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit filed last year to block the deal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Visa Inc. on Tuesday called off its planned $5.3 billion purchase of payment-processing technology company Plaid, citing the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit filed last year to block the deal.

