From left, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, California Independent System Operator President Elliot Mainzer, Ten West Link CEO Himanshu Saxena, Vice President Kamala Harris, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi break ground at a ceremony for the Ten West Link transmission line, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Tonopah, Ariz.
Vice President Kamala Harris, center, receives a briefing on the substantiation project from IBEW workers at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ten West Link transmission line, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Tonopah, Ariz.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ten West Link transmission line, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Tonopah, Ariz.
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ten West Link transmission line, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Tonopah, Ariz.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ten West Link transmission line, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Tonopah, Ariz.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ten West Link transmission line, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Tonopah, Ariz.
National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ten West Link transmission line, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Tonopah, Ariz.
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs walks to the stage at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ten West Link transmission line, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Tonopah, Ariz.
TONOPAH, Ariz. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and two cabinet secretaries on Thursday celebrated the start of construction of a new high-capacity power transmission line between Arizona and California, which they hope will lead to future solar energy farms in the desert outside Phoenix.
