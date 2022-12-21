A currency trader walks by the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday after a modestly higher close on Wall Street as concerns over pressures on global growth tempered gains in the absence of major data releases.
A currency trader walks by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
FILE - Street signs at the intersection of Wall and Broad Streets are shown in lower Manhattan, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
Stocks rose on Wall Street, lifting major indexes into the green for the week as investors welcomed a report showing consumer confidence is holding up better than expected. That’s despite the Federal Reserve’s campaign to fight inflation by reining in the economy with sharp increases in interest rates. The S&P 500 index climbed 1.5% Wednesday and the Nasdaq rose 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.6% with a lot of help from Nike, which soared after reporting better-than-expected results. Treasury yields mostly fell. Technology stocks were among the big winners. Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.
