Stocks rose on Wall Street, lifting major indexes into the green for the week as investors welcomed a report showing consumer confidence is holding up better than expected. That’s despite the Federal Reserve’s campaign to fight inflation by reining in the economy with sharp increases in interest rates. The S&P 500 index climbed 1.5% Wednesday and the Nasdaq rose 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.6% with a lot of help from Nike, which soared after reporting better-than-expected results. Treasury yields mostly fell. Technology stocks were among the big winners. Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.

