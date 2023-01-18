Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda arrives for a meeting at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday after Japan’s central bank kept its lax monetary policy unchanged, contrary to speculation it would yield to pressure to tighten credit to counter rising inflation.
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday after Japan’s central bank kept its lax monetary policy unchanged, contrary to speculation it would yield to pressure to tighten credit to counter rising inflation.
A currency trader works near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday after Japan’s central bank kept its lax monetary policy unchanged, contrary to speculation it would yield to pressure to tighten credit to counter rising inflation.
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks are opening lower across the board on Wall Street, Tuesday, July 5, and crude oil prices are dropping again. Treasury yields also fell as traders continued to worry about the state of the economy
Uncredited - foreign subscriber, Kyodo News
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Julia Nikhinson - staff, AP
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York.
Wall Street had its biggest pullback of the year as a January market rally sputtered. Technology stocks led the way lower, including a 1.9% drop in Microsoft after the tech titan joined others in its industry in announcing layoffs. Weak readings on retail sales and industrial production also helped keep investors in a selling mood. The S&P 500 fell 1.6% Wednesday. The Nasdaq fell 1.2% and the Dow lost 1.8%. Treasury yields fell broadly. Japanese stocks ended higher after the Bank of Japan kept its loose monetary policy unchanged, dispelling speculation that it would raise rates to fight inflation.
