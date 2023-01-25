A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street indexes finished little changed as investors awaited earnings results from major global companies.
FILE - Flags adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Steeet on worries about corporate profits following a mixed set of earnings reports and forecasts from Microsoft and others. The S&P 500 was 1.2% lower in early trading Wednesday, on pace for a second step down after reaching its highest level in seven weeks on Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 1.7% and the Dow lost 0.7%. Microsoft lost 4% after reporting weaker-than-expected revenue growth and issuing a forecast that was weaker than some analysts expected. They pointed in particular to expectations for slowing growth in its Azure cloud computing business.
