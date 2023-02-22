NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging higher on Wall Street as a slight pullback in bond yields brought some relief to the market. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% early Wednesday. The Nasdaq and the Dow were also higher. The modest gains came a day after stocks tumbled to their biggest loss since December as worries deepened that persistently high interest rates could risk pushing the economy into a recession. Later Wednesday the Federal Reserve will release minutes from its latest policy meeting three weeks ago. Markets are trying to anticipate how much longer the Fed will need to keep rates high to fight inflation.

