FILE - A person watches an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm on Jan. 24, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 amid hopes Western economies can avoid a recession despite higher interest rates to cool inflation.
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Seth Wenig - staff, AP
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange on June 29, 2022, in New York.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks climbed Thursday to send Wall Street to its highest level in nearly eight weeks following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Thursday after briefly dipping lower in late morning trading. More swings may still be ahead, as Wall Street digests a growing torrent of earnings and economic reports. Thursday’s headliner showed the economy held up better through the last three months of 2022 than expected. Reports from Tesla and others helped build optimism a day after worries flared following forecasts from Microsoft widely seen as discouraging.
