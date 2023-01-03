A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday ahead of updates on U.S. employment amid fears of a possible global recession.
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
J. David Ake - staff, AP
FILE - Flags adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Stocks fell on Wall Street’s first trading day of 2023 after closing out its worst year since 2008. Investors will be closely watching moves by central banks in coming months to fight inflation with higher interest rates, all the while bracing for the recession and higher unemployment that could result from those policies. This week markets are looking ahead to a monthly report on the U.S. job market that could provide clues on where the economy is headed. The S&P 500 index fell 0.4% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed just a touch lower and the Nasdaq fell 0.8%.
