Stocks fell on Wall Street’s first trading day of 2023 after closing out its worst year since 2008. Investors will be closely watching moves by central banks in coming months to fight inflation with higher interest rates, all the while bracing for the recession and higher unemployment that could result from those policies. This week markets are looking ahead to a monthly report on the U.S. job market that could provide clues on where the economy is headed. The S&P 500 index fell 0.4% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed just a touch lower and the Nasdaq fell 0.8%.

