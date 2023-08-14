FILE - Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., May 5, 2019. Buffett’s company appears to be betting on the housing market picking up because Berkshire Hathaway bought more than $700 million worth of homebuilder DR Horton’s stock in the spring of 2023 along with smaller stakes in fellow builders Lennar Corp. and NVR Corp.
Warren Buffett's firm invests in the biggest homebuilders while reducing GM stake in portfolio moves
Warren Buffett’s company appears to be betting on the housing market picking up because Berkshire Hathaway bought more than $700 million worth of homebuilder DR Horton’s stock this spring along with smaller stakes in fellow builders Lennar Corp. and NVR Corp. Berkshire revealed those new investments Monday in a quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that shows the conglomerate’s holdings as of the end of June
Nati Harnik - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A DR Horton developer's sign is posted at the existing exit for Long Valley Road showing plans for a new 2,100 single family homes and townhomes subdivision along the Southern Parkway near Sand Hollow Reservoir in Washington County, Utah, March 28, 2021. Warren Buffett’s company appears to be betting on the housing market picking up because Berkshire Hathaway bought more than $700 million worth of homebuilder DR Horton’s stock in the spring of 2023 along with smaller stakes in fellow builders Lennar Corp. and NVR Corp.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company appears to be betting on the housing market picking up because Berkshire Hathaway bought more than $700 million worth of homebuilder DR Horton's stock this spring along with smaller stakes in fellow builders Lennar Corp. and NVR Corp.
