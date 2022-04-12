Czech Nuclear

FILE - Smoke rises from cooling towers of the nuclear power plant Temelin near the town of Tyn nad Vltavou, Czech Republic, June 25, 2015. The American Westinghouse and France’s Framatome have won a tender to deliver fuel supplies for the Temelin nuclear plant in the Czech Republic, easing the country’s dependence on Russia, it was announced Tuesday, April 12, 2022. State-controlled power company CEZ says that Westinghouse and Framatome will deliver the nuclear fuel for some 15 years, starting in 2024.

 Petr David Josek - staff, AP

PRAGUE (AP) — Westinghouse Electric Co. and France’s Framatome have been selected to deliver fuel supplies for the Czech Republic's Temelin nuclear plant, easing the country’s dependence on Russia.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.