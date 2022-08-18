ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Wildfires raging in the forests of eastern Algeria have killed 26 people, according to a “provisional report” by the north African country's interior minister.
Wildfires kill at least 26 in eastern Algeria
Algeria's interior minister has said that wildfires raging in the forests in the east of the north African country have killed at least 26 people
