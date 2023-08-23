United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a Stellantis factory Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Detroit. UAW President Shawn Fain told reporters that bargaining on a new contract is not going well between the UAW and Detroit's three automakers.
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain holds up a sign at a union rally held near a Stellantis factory Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Detroit. Fain told reporters that bargaining on a new contract is not going well between the UAW and Detroit's three automakers.
United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a Stellantis factory Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Detroit. UAW President Shawn Fain told reporters that bargaining on a new contract is not going well between the UAW and Detroit's three automakers.
United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a Stellantis factory Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Detroit. UAW President Shawn Fain told reporters that bargaining on a new contract is not going well between the UAW and Detroit's three automakers.
United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a Stellantis factory Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Detroit. UAW President Shawn Fain told reporters that bargaining on a new contract is not going well between the UAW and Detroit's three automakers.
Mike Householder - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain holds up a sign at a union rally held near a Stellantis factory Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Detroit. Fain told reporters that bargaining on a new contract is not going well between the UAW and Detroit's three automakers.
Mike Householder - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a Stellantis factory Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Detroit. UAW President Shawn Fain told reporters that bargaining on a new contract is not going well between the UAW and Detroit's three automakers.
Mike Householder - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a Stellantis factory Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Detroit. UAW President Shawn Fain told reporters that bargaining on a new contract is not going well between the UAW and Detroit's three automakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.